These cucumber hummus rolls are a life-saver
What's the story
Cucumber hummus rolls are a quick and healthy breakfast option that can be prepared in no time. The refreshing taste of cucumber, with creamy hummus, makes for a delightful combination, perfect for those busy mornings. Not only are they easy to make, but they also pack in essential nutrients to kickstart your day. Here's how you can whip up this simple yet satisfying breakfast.
Tip 1
Choosing the right cucumbers
When making cucumber hummus rolls, pick cucumbers that are firm and unblemished. These are usually more crunchy and juicy, making the texture of your rolls even better. If you want to avoid bitterness, you can peel the cucumbers before slicing them. This makes sure every bite is refreshing and delicious.
Tip 2
Preparing homemade hummus
Making hummus at home gives you control over the ingredients and flavors. For a basic hummus, blend chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper until smooth. You can also add spices like cumin or paprika for an extra kick. Homemade hummus is fresher than store-bought ones and can be customized according to your taste.
Tip 3
Assembling the rolls
To assemble cucumber hummus rolls, slice cucumbers lengthwise into thin strips using a mandoline or sharp knife. Spread a layer of hummus on each strip, then roll them up tightly. Secure with toothpicks, if necessary. These rolls can be served as an appetizer or light breakfast option.
Tip 4
Nutritional benefits of cucumber and hummus
Cucumbers are low in calories but high in water content, making them perfect for hydration in the morning. They also provide vitamins K and C, along with antioxidants that promote health. Hummus adds protein from chickpeas, and healthy fats from olive oil and tahini, making it a balanced meal option that keeps you full longer.