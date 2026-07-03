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These cucumber hummus rolls are a life-saver

By Simran Jeet 09:56 am Jul 03, 202609:56 am

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Cucumber hummus rolls are a quick and healthy breakfast option that can be prepared in no time. The refreshing taste of cucumber, with creamy hummus, makes for a delightful combination, perfect for those busy mornings. Not only are they easy to make, but they also pack in essential nutrients to kickstart your day. Here's how you can whip up this simple yet satisfying breakfast.