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5-minute date smoothie for instant energy

By Simran Jeet 11:11 am Jun 22, 202611:11 am

What's the story

A date and almond smoothie is the perfect quick breakfast option for those who are always on the go. Not only is it easy to make, but it also gives you the nutrients you need to kickstart your day. With natural sweetness from dates, and healthy fats from almonds, this smoothie is a great way to stay energized. Here are some quick tips to whip up this delightful smoothie in no time.