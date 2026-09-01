This flaxseed porridge will keep you full for hours
What's the story
Flaxseed porridge is a quick and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in five minutes. Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and lignans, making them a great addition to your diet. This porridge is not only easy to prepare but also customizable with various toppings and ingredients. It provides a balanced start to the day, keeping you energized and satisfied until lunch.
Ingredients
Ingredients for flaxseed porridge
To prepare flaxseed porridge, you will need ground flaxseeds, water or milk (dairy or plant-based), and a sweetener of your choice, such as honey or maple syrup.
You can also add fruits like bananas or berries for added flavor and nutrition.
These basic ingredients make it easy to whip up a healthy breakfast without any complex preparation.
Preparation
Step-by-step preparation
Start by measuring two tablespoons of ground flaxseeds into a bowl.
Add 0.5 cup of water or milk, and mix well.
Microwave the mixture for one minute on high power until it thickens slightly.
Stir the mixture well before adding any sweeteners or fruits of your choice.
Customization
Customizing your porridge
One of the best things about flaxseed porridge is that you can customize it to your liking.
For an extra nutrient boost, add chia seeds or nuts like almonds or walnuts.
Spice it up with cinnamon or vanilla extract for added flavor without extra calories from sugars.
Benefits
Nutritional benefits of flaxseeds
Flaxseeds are packed with nutrients that promote good health.
They are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for heart health.
Flaxseeds are also rich in dietary fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps you full.
The lignans present in flaxseeds have antioxidant properties, which may help reduce inflammation in the body.