Quick and crunchy: Kiwi and granola parfait
What's the story
A kiwi and granola parfait is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be whipped up in just five minutes. This simple dish combines the tangy flavor of kiwi with the crunchy texture of granola, making for a delightful start to the day. Packed with vitamins and fiber, this parfait is ideal for those looking for a healthy, yet convenient, meal. Here's how you can prepare this easy breakfast treat.
#1
Choosing fresh kiwis
Selecting fresh kiwis is the key to a delicious parfait. Look for kiwis that are slightly firm but yield to gentle pressure. The skin should be free from blemishes or wrinkles. Fresh kiwis are rich in vitamin C and provide a refreshing tartness that complements the sweetness of granola.
#2
Selecting the right granola
Choosing the right granola can make all the difference in your parfait's flavor and texture. Go for unsweetened or lightly sweetened varieties to keep the natural taste of the fruits intact. Look for granolas with whole grains, nuts, or seeds to amp up the nutritional value and add a satisfying crunch.
#3
Layering your parfait
To make your parfait, start by slicing fresh kiwis into bite-sized pieces. In a glass or bowl, layer the kiwi slices with granola, and repeat the layers until you reach the desired height. This way, every spoonful has a perfect balance of fruit and granola.
Tip 1
Adding yogurt or alternatives
For added creaminess, consider adding yogurt or plant-based alternatives like almond or coconut yogurt between layers of kiwi and granola. Yogurt also adds protein and probiotics to your breakfast, making it even more nutritious.