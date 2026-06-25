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Quick and crunchy: Kiwi and granola parfait

By Simran Jeet 10:28 am Jun 25, 202610:28 am

What's the story

A kiwi and granola parfait is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be whipped up in just five minutes. This simple dish combines the tangy flavor of kiwi with the crunchy texture of granola, making for a delightful start to the day. Packed with vitamins and fiber, this parfait is ideal for those looking for a healthy, yet convenient, meal. Here's how you can prepare this easy breakfast treat.