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This barley parfait will keep you full for hours

By Simran Jeet 10:40 am Jun 23, 202610:40 am

What's the story

A mixed fruit barley parfait is the perfect way to start your day. It combines the goodness of barley with fresh fruits, making it a nutritious and filling breakfast option. Barley is high in fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps you full for longer. Adding fruits like berries or bananas not only makes the parfait colorful but also adds vitamins and antioxidants. Here's how to make this quick and healthy breakfast.