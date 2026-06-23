This barley parfait will keep you full for hours
What's the story
A mixed fruit barley parfait is the perfect way to start your day. It combines the goodness of barley with fresh fruits, making it a nutritious and filling breakfast option. Barley is high in fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps you full for longer. Adding fruits like berries or bananas not only makes the parfait colorful but also adds vitamins and antioxidants. Here's how to make this quick and healthy breakfast.
#1
Choosing the right barley
Choosing the right type of barley is important for your parfait. Pearl barley is a common choice, as it cooks faster than other varieties. However, if you want more nutrients, opt for hull-less barley, which retains more of its natural fiber. Make sure to rinse the grains well before cooking to remove any impurities.
#2
Fresh fruit selection
Selecting fresh fruits is key to making your parfait delicious and nutritious. Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are perfect because they are rich in antioxidants and add a natural sweetness. Bananas can add creaminess and potassium. Make sure the fruits are ripe but not overripe to retain their texture and flavor.
#3
Layering techniques for parfaits
Layering is the key to a perfect parfait. Start with a layer of cooked barley at the bottom of your glass or bowl. Follow it up with a layer of yogurt or plant-based alternative for creaminess. Add a layer of sliced fruits, and then repeat the layers till you reach the top.
Tip 1
Adding toppings for extra flavor
Toppings can take your parfait to the next level by adding texture and flavor. Nuts like almonds or walnuts add crunchiness, along with healthy fats. Seeds like chia or flaxseed can add omega-3 fatty acids without changing the taste much. A drizzle of honey or maple syrup can add sweetness if required.