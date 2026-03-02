Comfort in a bowl: Nutty banana porridge

Nutty banana porridge is a quick, healthy breakfast option that takes just five minutes to prepare. It combines the natural sweetness of bananas with the crunch of nuts, making it a balanced meal to kickstart your day. This simple recipe is perfect for those busy mornings when you need something nutritious but don't have much time. With easily available ingredients, you can enjoy a delicious bowl of porridge without hassle.

Ingredients Ingredients you'll need To prepare nutty banana porridge, you will need rolled oats, a ripe banana, milk or water, and a handful of nuts such as almonds or walnuts. These ingredients are usually available in most kitchens and are inexpensive. The oats serve as the base of the porridge, while the banana adds natural sweetness. The nuts give a crunchy texture and additional nutrients.

Preparation Simple preparation steps Start by cooking the rolled oats in milk or water over medium heat until they soften (about two minutes). Mash half a banana and stir it into the oats to give flavor and creaminess. Chop your choice of nuts and mix them into the porridge for added texture. Cook for another minute until everything is well combined.

Nutrition Nutritional benefits explained This porridge is packed with essential nutrients to keep you energized throughout the morning. Oats provide fiber that helps with digestion and keeps you full longer. Bananas are rich in potassium, which is good for heart health, and they give natural sweetness without added sugars. Nuts add protein and healthy fats that help in brain function.

