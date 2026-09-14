Keep hunger at bay with these no-bake oat balls
What's the story
Peanut butter oat balls are a quick and healthy snack option that can be prepared in just five minutes. These no-bake treats are perfect for busy mornings or an afternoon pick-me-up. With the goodness of oats and peanut butter, they offer a balanced mix of carbohydrates and protein. Plus, they're customizable with different add-ins, like nuts or dried fruits, to suit your taste.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To whip up peanut butter oat balls, you need rolled oats, peanut butter, honey or maple syrup, and vanilla extract.
These are the basic ingredients that give the balls their texture and flavor.
You can also add chocolate chips or chopped nuts for an extra crunch.
Having everything ready makes the process easier and quicker.
Preparation
Mixing it up
Start by mixing rolled oats in a bowl with peanut butter and honey. Stir until everything is well combined.
If you are using vanilla extract, add it at this stage for extra flavor.
The mixture should be sticky enough to hold its shape when formed into balls. If it is too dry, add a little more peanut butter; if too wet, add more oats.
Formation
Shaping the balls
Once your mixture is ready, take small portions and roll them into balls with your hands.
The size can be adjusted according to your preference, but aim for bite-sized pieces that are easy to handle.
Make sure each ball is compact so that it holds its shape when stored.
Storage tips
Storing your snacks
After shaping all the balls, store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator. This keeps them fresh for up to one week.
For longer storage, you can freeze them for up to three months.
Just make sure they are separated by parchment paper if you are freezing multiple batches together, so they do not stick together during storage.