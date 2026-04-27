Skip breakfast stress with this 5-minute wrap

A quinoa black bean breakfast wrap is a quick, nutritious way to start your day. Packed with protein and fiber, this wrap gives you sustained energy without taking too much time to prepare. With fresh ingredients, you can whip up a delicious meal in just five minutes. Here's how you can enjoy this healthy breakfast option.

Tip 1 Gather your ingredients To make this wrap, you need cooked quinoa, canned black beans, whole wheat tortillas, diced tomatoes, spinach leaves, and avocado slices. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores, and provide a balanced mix of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats. Rinse the black beans well before using them to remove excess sodium.

Tip 2 Assemble the wrap Start by laying out your tortilla on a flat surface. Spread a layer of cooked quinoa evenly over the tortilla as the base. Next, add a generous spoonful of black beans, followed by diced tomatoes for a burst of freshness. Add spinach leaves for an extra crunch and nutrients.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Add healthy fats Slice some avocado and place it on top of your assembled ingredients. Avocado not only adds creaminess but also provides heart-healthy monounsaturated fats that help keep you full longer. You can also add a sprinkle of salt, or pepper, according to taste preferences.

Advertisement