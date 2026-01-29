Busy mornings? This rice cake recipe saves the day
What's the story
Rice cakes with hummus make for a quick and healthy breakfast option. This combination is not only easy to prepare but also provides a balanced mix of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats. Rice cakes are light and crunchy, while hummus adds a creamy texture and rich flavor. Together, they make a satisfying meal that can be enjoyed at home or on the go.
#1
Choosing the right rice cake
Selecting the right rice cake is important for your breakfast. Go for plain or lightly salted rice cakes as they go well with the flavor of hummus. Flavored ones may overpower the taste of hummus or add unnecessary sugars/sodium. Brown rice cakes can also be a healthier option as they have more fiber than white ones.
#2
Picking the perfect hummus flavor
Hummus comes in various flavors, from classic to roasted red pepper or garlic. Choose a flavor that complements your taste without overpowering the rice cake's mildness. Classic hummus is a safe bet for its versatility, while roasted red pepper can add a nice kick if you like some spice in your breakfast.
#3
Adding toppings for extra nutrition
Boosting your rice cake and hummus breakfast with toppings can add both nutrition and flavor. Fresh vegetables such as cucumber slices or cherry tomatoes add crunch and vitamins. A sprinkle of seeds like chia or flaxseed can add omega-3 fatty acids and fiber. These additions make your meal more filling and nutritious.
Tip 1
Preparing ahead for busy mornings
To save time on busy mornings, prepare your ingredients in advance. Pre-slice vegetables and store them in airtight containers in the fridge for easy access. Keep a few rice cakes handy at home or work so you can quickly assemble this meal when needed. Having everything ready ensures that you don't skip breakfast even when you're short on time.