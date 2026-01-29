Busy mornings? This rice cake recipe saves the day

Rice cakes with hummus make for a quick and healthy breakfast option. This combination is not only easy to prepare but also provides a balanced mix of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats. Rice cakes are light and crunchy, while hummus adds a creamy texture and rich flavor. Together, they make a satisfying meal that can be enjoyed at home or on the go.

#1 Choosing the right rice cake Selecting the right rice cake is important for your breakfast. Go for plain or lightly salted rice cakes as they go well with the flavor of hummus. Flavored ones may overpower the taste of hummus or add unnecessary sugars/sodium. Brown rice cakes can also be a healthier option as they have more fiber than white ones.

#2 Picking the perfect hummus flavor Hummus comes in various flavors, from classic to roasted red pepper or garlic. Choose a flavor that complements your taste without overpowering the rice cake's mildness. Classic hummus is a safe bet for its versatility, while roasted red pepper can add a nice kick if you like some spice in your breakfast.

#3 Adding toppings for extra nutrition Boosting your rice cake and hummus breakfast with toppings can add both nutrition and flavor. Fresh vegetables such as cucumber slices or cherry tomatoes add crunch and vitamins. A sprinkle of seeds like chia or flaxseed can add omega-3 fatty acids and fiber. These additions make your meal more filling and nutritious.

