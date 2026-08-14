Want a healthy breakfast? Try this spinach chilla
What's the story
Spinach besan chilla is a quick and healthy breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This Indian pancake, made with gram flour and spinach, is a nutritious start to the day. It is easy to make and requires minimal ingredients, making it perfect for busy mornings. The dish is rich in protein and iron, making it ideal for those looking for a healthy meal.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for chilla
To prepare spinach besan chilla, you will need gram flour, fresh spinach leaves, water, salt, green chilies, and cumin seeds.
These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens.
The gram flour serves as the base of the chilla, while spinach adds essential vitamins and minerals.
Green chilies give it a spicy kick, while cumin seeds add flavor.
Preparation
Step-by-step preparation guide
Start by washing the spinach leaves thoroughly and chopping them finely.
In a mixing bowl, combine gram flour with water to make a smooth batter.
Add chopped spinach, salt to taste, finely chopped green chilies, and cumin seeds into the batter. Mix well until all ingredients are combined.
Cooking tips
Cooking tips for perfect chilla
Heat a nonstick pan on medium flame and grease it lightly with oil or ghee.
Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it evenly in a circular motion to form a thin layer.
Cook until bubbles appear on the surface, and flip carefully using a spatula to cook both sides evenly until golden brown.
Serving suggestions
Serving suggestions for best experience
Serve spinach besan chilla hot with chutney or yogurt on the side for added flavor.
You can also pair it with fresh fruits or juices to make your meal more balanced.
This dish not only satisfies hunger but also provides essential nutrients required for an active day ahead.