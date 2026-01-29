Quick and healthy: Steamed mixed veggie dal bites

Steamed mixed veggie dal bites make for a quick and nutritious breakfast option, ready in just five minutes. These bites combine the goodness of lentils and vegetables, making them a protein-rich and fiber-filled choice for the morning. The preparation is simple, requiring basic ingredients that are usually available in most kitchens. Ideal for busy mornings, these dal bites provide a balanced meal without compromising on taste or nutrition.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for dal bites To prepare steamed mixed veggie dal bites, you will need split lentils (like moong dal or masoor dal), chopped vegetables (like carrots, peas, and bell peppers), ginger-garlic paste, salt, and spices (like cumin seeds and turmeric powder). These ingredients not only add flavor but also contribute essential nutrients to your diet. The combination of lentils and vegetables ensures you get a good dose of protein and vitamins.

Preparation Simple preparation steps Start by soaking the split lentils for a few hours to soften them. Blend the soaked lentils with ginger-garlic paste into a smooth batter. Add chopped vegetables, salt, cumin seeds, and turmeric powder to the batter. Mix well before pouring spoonfuls into a steamer basket lined with parchment paper. Steam for about five minutes until firm but not dry.

Advertisement

Nutrition Nutritional benefits of dal bites Dal bites are loaded with protein from lentils, which are essential for muscle repair and growth. The vegetables also add vitamins A and C, which are important for immunity and skin health. Fiber from both lentils and veggies aids digestion and keeps you full longer, making these bites an ideal option for weight management.

Advertisement