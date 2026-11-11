Healthy fix: Sunflower seed oatmeal bites
What's the story
Sunflower seed oatmeal bites are a quick and healthy breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. They combine the goodness of oats and sunflower seeds, making for a nutritious start to the day. These bites are easy to prepare, making them ideal for busy mornings when time is short, but nutrition is key. Here's how you can make these simple yet satisfying breakfast treats.
#1
Gather your ingredients
To make sunflower seed oatmeal bites, start by collecting rolled oats, sunflower seeds, honey or maple syrup, and a pinch of salt.
These ingredients are usually available in most kitchens and make for a wholesome combination.
The oats provide fiber, while sunflower seeds add protein and healthy fats.
Sweeteners like honey or maple syrup give a hint of sweetness, without overpowering the natural flavors.
#2
Mixing it up
Begin by combining one cup of rolled oats with two tablespoons of sunflower seeds in a bowl.
Add one tablespoon of honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and a pinch of salt to enhance flavor.
Mix everything well until all ingredients are evenly coated with the sweetener.
This mixture forms the base of your bites.
#3
Shaping your bites
Once mixed, take small portions of the mixture and shape them into bite-sized balls or patties using your hands.
Ensure that each portion holds together well, but isn't too tightly packed, as this may affect texture when cooked later on.
Tip 1
Cooking method options
You can either bake or pan-fry these bites according to your preference.
For baking, preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit), and place shaped bites on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Bake for about five minutes until lightly golden brown on top, without overcooking them inside out.
If pan-frying, use a non-stick skillet over medium heat, cooking each side for two minutes until golden brown.