Transform your breakfast parfait with edible flowers
What's the story
Creating a nutritious breakfast in five minutes is totally doable with yogurt parfaits. These delicious meals combine the creaminess of yogurt, the crunch of granola, and the sweetness of fruits, and can be made even more delightful with edible flowers. Not only do they add a pop of color, but they also bring a touch of nature's beauty to your morning routine. Here's how you can assemble a quick, healthy breakfast using these elements.
Yogurt selection
Choosing the right yogurt
Choosing the right yogurt is key to a delicious parfait. Go for plain or lightly sweetened yogurt to keep the sugar levels in check. Greek yogurt makes for a thicker texture and more protein, which will keep you fuller for longer. If you want a dairy-free option, almond or coconut-based yogurts are available. Just make sure they are unsweetened to keep your parfait healthy.
Granola choice
Adding granola for crunch
Granola adds that much-needed crunch to your parfait. Pick granola that has whole grains and nuts for added fiber and nutrients. You can also make your own granola at home by mixing oats, nuts, seeds, and a bit of honey or maple syrup. This way, you can control the ingredients and avoid added sugars commonly found in store-bought varieties.
Fruit selection
Incorporating fresh fruits
Fresh fruits are a must for flavor and nutrition in your parfait. Berries, like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, make for great choices as they are rich in antioxidants. Bananas add natural sweetness while providing potassium. Slice fruits into bite-sized pieces so that they mix well with other ingredients.
Flower addition
Using edible flowers creatively
Edible flowers like pansies or nasturtiums can elevate your yogurt parfait visually and nutritionally. These flowers are safe to eat and offer subtle flavors that complement fruits well, without overpowering them. Gently wash the flowers before adding them on top of your parfait just before serving to keep them fresh.
Quick assembly tips
Assembling your parfait quickly
To assemble your parfait quickly, start by layering yogurt at the bottom of a glass or bowl. Add a layer of granola, followed by sliced fruits of choice, then repeat layers until you reach the desired height. Finish off by placing edible flowers atop each serving just before enjoying this delightful morning treat!