Give your parfait a floral makeover

Transform your breakfast parfait with edible flowers

By Simran Jeet 09:13 am Jun 08, 202609:13 am

What's the story

Creating a nutritious breakfast in five minutes is totally doable with yogurt parfaits. These delicious meals combine the creaminess of yogurt, the crunch of granola, and the sweetness of fruits, and can be made even more delightful with edible flowers. Not only do they add a pop of color, but they also bring a touch of nature's beauty to your morning routine. Here's how you can assemble a quick, healthy breakfast using these elements.