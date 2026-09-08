How to make masoor dal fritters
What's the story
Masoor dal fritters are a quick and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. These fritters are made from masoor dal, which is rich in protein and fiber, making them an ideal start to the day. The dish is simple, requiring minimal ingredients, and can be customized with spices and vegetables of choice. Here is how you can make this delightful breakfast treat.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for masoor dal fritters
To prepare masoor dal fritters, you will need red lentils, water, salt, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, chopped onions, green chilies (optional), and fresh coriander leaves.
These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and provide a good balance of flavors.
The lentils serve as the base, while the spices add depth to the taste.
Preparation
Preparing the batter quickly
Start by soaking one cup of red lentils in water for about 10 minutes.
Drain the water and blend the lentils into a smooth paste.
Add salt, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, chopped onions, green chilies (if using), and fresh coriander leaves to the paste. Mix everything well to form a thick batter.
Cooking
Cooking tips for perfect fritters
Heat oil in a pan over medium flame.
Drop spoonfuls of the batter into the hot oil, flattening them slightly with the back of a spoon.
Fry until golden brown on both sides.
Ensure that the oil is hot enough to crisp the fritters without absorbing too much oil.
Serving
Serving suggestions for masoor dal fritters
Serve these delicious fritters hot with chutney or yogurt for dipping.
They go well with a side of sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, or both for added freshness.
A cup of tea or coffee can be paired with this meal to enhance its flavors further.