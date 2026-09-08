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How to make masoor dal fritters
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How to make masoor dal fritters

By Simran Jeet
Sep 08, 2026
10:26 am
What's the story

Masoor dal fritters are a quick and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. These fritters are made from masoor dal, which is rich in protein and fiber, making them an ideal start to the day. The dish is simple, requiring minimal ingredients, and can be customized with spices and vegetables of choice. Here is how you can make this delightful breakfast treat.

Ingredients

Ingredients needed for masoor dal fritters

To prepare masoor dal fritters, you will need red lentils, water, salt, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, chopped onions, green chilies (optional), and fresh coriander leaves.

These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and provide a good balance of flavors.

The lentils serve as the base, while the spices add depth to the taste.

Preparation

Preparing the batter quickly

Start by soaking one cup of red lentils in water for about 10 minutes.

Drain the water and blend the lentils into a smooth paste.

Add salt, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, chopped onions, green chilies (if using), and fresh coriander leaves to the paste. Mix everything well to form a thick batter.

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Cooking

Cooking tips for perfect fritters

Heat oil in a pan over medium flame.

Drop spoonfuls of the batter into the hot oil, flattening them slightly with the back of a spoon.

Fry until golden brown on both sides.

Ensure that the oil is hot enough to crisp the fritters without absorbing too much oil.

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Serving

Serving suggestions for masoor dal fritters

Serve these delicious fritters hot with chutney or yogurt for dipping.

They go well with a side of sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, or both for added freshness.

A cup of tea or coffee can be paired with this meal to enhance its flavors further.

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