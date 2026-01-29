Love porridge? Try this unique variation 

Semolina and roasted almond porridge is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in five minutes. This dish combines the goodness of semolina with the crunch of almonds, making it a balanced meal to kickstart your day. Rich in carbohydrates and healthy fats, this porridge provides sustained energy without the fuss of lengthy cooking times. Here's how you can make this delightful breakfast.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for preparation To prepare this porridge, you will need semolina, milk or water, roasted almonds, sugar or honey for sweetness, and a pinch of salt. These basic ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and provide a simple yet effective way to prepare a wholesome meal. The inclusion of almonds adds protein and healthy fats, while semolina provides essential carbohydrates.

Cooking steps Simple cooking method Start by heating milk or water in a pan until it simmers. Gradually add semolina while continuously stirring to avoid lumps. Cook for about two minutes until it thickens slightly. Add sugar or honey according to taste and a pinch of salt to enhance flavor. Finally, stir in chopped roasted almonds for added texture.

Advertisement

Nutrition insights Nutritional benefits explained This porridge is not just quick but also packed with nutrients. Semolina is a great source of iron and B vitamins, which are important for energy production and overall health. Almonds add protein and fiber, which help keep you full for longer. The combination of these ingredients makes it a healthy choice for anyone looking to eat well without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Advertisement