Our new breakfast favorite: Cantaloupe mint smoothie

Choosing the right cantaloupe is key to a delicious smoothie.

Look for a melon that has a uniform, creamy yellow skin with a slightly waxy feel.

The stem end should give slightly when pressed, indicating ripeness.

A ripe cantaloupe will have a sweet aroma at the blossom end, which means it is ready to eat.

Avoid melons with green or overly soft spots, as they may be overripe or under ripe.