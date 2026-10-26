Quick and refreshing: Ginger citrus smoothie
What's the story
A ginger citrus smoothie can be the perfect refreshing start to your day. This quick five-minute recipe combines the zest of citrus fruits with the warmth of ginger, giving you a delightful blend that can invigorate your mornings. Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, this smoothie is not just easy to make but also good for your health. Here's how you can prepare this energizing drink.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To make this smoothie, you will need one orange, half a lemon, one small piece of fresh ginger (about one inch), one tablespoon of honey (optional), and one cup of cold water or coconut water.
These ingredients come together to give you a balanced mix of sweetness and tanginess, with a hint of spice from the ginger.
Preparation
Prepare the fruits
Start by peeling the orange and lemon. Make sure to remove as much white pith as possible, as it can add bitterness.
Chop them into smaller pieces for easy blending.
Peel the ginger and slice it thinly so that it blends well into the mixture.
This step ensures that all flavors meld together smoothly in your smoothie.
Blending
Blend until smooth
Add all prepared fruits and ginger slices into a blender with cold water or coconut water.
Blend on high speed until everything is completely smooth, without any chunks remaining.
If you prefer sweeter drinks, add honey at this stage before blending again briefly, just to combine everything well.
Serving tips
Serve immediately for best taste
Pour your freshly blended ginger citrus smoothie into glasses, and serve immediately for optimal taste and nutrition benefits.
The natural enzymes in citrus fruits start breaking down quickly after being exposed to air, so consuming it right away ensures maximum freshness and flavor enjoyment, without losing any nutritional value over time.