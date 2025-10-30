Quick and healthy avocado paratha recipe

Avocado paratha with mint chutney is a quick and delicious meal option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This fusion dish combines the creamy texture of avocado with the spicy kick of mint chutney, making it a perfect choice for breakfast or a light lunch. The simplicity of this recipe makes it accessible to anyone looking for a nutritious meal without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for preparation To prepare avocado paratha with mint chutney, you will need ripe avocados, whole wheat flour, salt, and water for the paratha dough. For the mint chutney, fresh mint leaves, green chilies, lemon juice, and sugar are required. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores and provide a balance of flavors that complement each other well.

Preparation steps Step-by-step preparation guide Start by mashing the ripe avocado until smooth. Mix it with whole wheat flour and salt to form a soft dough. Roll out small portions into flat circles. Heat a pan and cook each paratha until golden brown on both sides. For the mint chutney, blend fresh mint leaves with green chilies, lemon juice, and sugar until smooth.

Tips Tips for perfect parathas To make perfect avocado parathas, ensure that the dough is not too sticky or dry. Use a little water if required while kneading. Roll out evenly to ensure uniform cooking. Cook on medium heat so that they cook through without burning. Adjust spice levels in mint chutney according to your taste by adding more or less green chilies.