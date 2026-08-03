5-minute recipe: Avocado toast with smoked paprika
What's the story
Avocado toast is the simplest yet most versatile breakfast option. Just five minutes, and you can have a delicious meal ready, with the addition of smoked paprika for a unique twist. This spice adds a smoky flavor that goes perfectly with the creamy texture of avocado. Not only is it quick to prepare, but it's also healthy, making it the perfect choice for busy mornings.
Tip 1
Selecting the right avocado
Choosing the right avocado is key to making a perfect toast.
Go for avocados that are slightly soft when you press them gently.
If they are too hard, they will not be ripe enough to mash easily.
A ripe avocado should yield just a little under pressure, but not feel mushy.
This ensures your toast has the creamy texture you want.
Tip 2
Preparing your bread base
The bread you choose can make or break your avocado toast experience.
Whole grain or sourdough bread are great options, as they add fiber and nutrients to your meal.
Toast the bread until it's golden brown and crisp on the outside, but soft on the inside.
This contrast in textures complements the smoothness of mashed avocado.
Tip 3
Mastering avocado mash technique
To get the perfect avocado mash, scoop out the flesh into a bowl, and use a fork to mash it until smooth but still a bit chunky for texture.
Add salt, pepper, and lemon juice to taste; these ingredients enhance flavor while keeping the mash from browning too quickly.
Mixing these ingredients well ensures every bite is flavorful.
Tip 4
Adding smoked paprika for flavor boost
Smoked paprika takes your avocado toast to the next level with its rich, smoky flavor profile.
Just sprinkle some over your mashed avocado before spreading it on your toasted bread slice.
Start with a small amount, as this spice can be quite potent; you can always add more if desired after tasting.
Tip 5
Optional toppings for extra nutrition
While avocado and smoked paprika make an amazing combination, you can add other toppings to make your toast more nutritious and flavorful.
Cherry tomatoes, radishes, or arugula add color and crunch, while seeds like chia or flaxseed add omega-three fatty acids without changing the taste much.