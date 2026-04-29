When breakfast feels boring, try this muffin

Buchweizen muffins, made with buckwheat, are a healthy and quick breakfast option. These muffins are not just easy to make but also give you a unique taste that goes well with sweet and savory toppings alike. Prepared in a jiffy, they are perfect for busy mornings when you need something nutritious and filling. Here's how to make these delightful muffins a part of your morning routine.

Ingredients Ingredients for buckwheat muffins To make buckwheat muffins, you need buckwheat flour, baking powder, salt, milk (or a plant-based alternative), honey or maple syrup, and olive oil or melted butter. These ingredients come together to make a wholesome batter that is both nutritious and delicious. Buckwheat flour is the star of the show here, giving the muffins their distinct taste and texture.

Preparation Simple preparation steps Start by preheating your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit). In one bowl, mix the dry ingredients: buckwheat flour, baking powder, and salt. In another bowl, whisk together milk, honey or maple syrup, and olive oil or melted butter until combined. Gradually add the wet mixture to the dry ingredients while stirring gently until just combined. Pour the batter into muffin tins lined with paper liners or greased lightly with oil or butter.

Advertisement

Baking tips Baking tips for perfect muffins Bake the muffins for about 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Keep an eye on them toward the end of baking time to avoid overbaking. Let them cool in the pan for five minutes before transferring them onto a wire rack to cool completely. This ensures they have the right texture and moisture balance.

Advertisement