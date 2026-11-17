How to make these cashew apricot bites
What's the story
Cashew apricot breakfast bites are the perfect quick and healthy way to start your day. These energy-boosting snacks combine the creamy texture of cashews with the sweet tang of apricots, making them delicious and nutritious. Perfect for busy mornings, these bites are easy to prepare and can be stored for later use. Packed with essential nutrients, they provide a great start to your day without taking much time.
Ingredients
Ingredients you'll need
To make cashew apricot breakfast bites, you will need cashews, dried apricots, honey or maple syrup, and a pinch of salt.
These simple ingredients are easily available and offer a perfect balance of sweetness and nuttiness.
The cashews provide healthy fats and protein, while the apricots add fiber and natural sugars for energy.
Preparation
Preparation steps to follow
Start by soaking the cashews in water for a few hours or overnight to soften them.
Once soaked, drain the water and add the cashews to a blender with dried apricots, honey or maple syrup, and salt. Blend until you get a smooth mixture.
Once blended, shape the mixture into small, bite-sized balls or bars.
Storage
Storage tips for freshness
To keep your cashew apricot breakfast bites fresh, store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator. They will last up to one week when stored properly.
For longer storage, you can freeze them for up to three months. Just make sure to separate each bite with parchment paper before freezing to prevent sticking.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits explained
These breakfast bites are rich in nutrients that help boost your energy levels throughout the morning.
Cashews are high in magnesium, which supports muscle function and bone health.
Apricots are rich in vitamin A, which is good for eyesight and immune health.
Together, they make a balanced snack that keeps you full without weighing you down.