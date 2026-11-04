Quick and tasty: Chia kiwi parfaits
What's the story
Chia kiwi parfaits make for a quick, healthy breakfast option that can be whipped up in five minutes. With the goodness of chia seeds and the refreshing taste of kiwi, this parfait is a nutritious way to kickstart your day. Loaded with fiber and antioxidants, it makes for an ideal choice for anyone looking for a quick, yet healthy meal. Here's how to make this easy breakfast delight.
Tip 1
Gather your ingredients
To make chia kiwi parfaits, you need chia seeds, fresh kiwis, yogurt or a plant-based alternative, and honey or maple syrup for sweetness.
These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores. Make sure the kiwis are ripe for the best flavor.
You can also use granola or nuts as toppings for added texture and nutrition.
Tip 2
Prepare the chia base
Start by mixing chia seeds with yogurt or your choice of plant-based milk. Stir well to ensure the seeds are evenly distributed.
Let this mixture sit for about two minutes so that the chia seeds absorb some liquid and thicken up slightly.
This step is crucial, as it gives the parfait its creamy texture without any additional cooking time.
Tip 3
Layer with kiwi slices
Once the chia base is ready, peel and slice fresh kiwis into thin rounds or half-moons.
In a glass or bowl, layer the chia mixture with kiwi slices alternately until you reach your desired height.
The vibrant green color of the kiwis not only adds visual appeal but also provides essential vitamins, like vitamin C and vitamin K.
Tip 4
Add sweetness and toppings
Drizzle honey or maple syrup over each layer according to your taste preference.
For an extra crunch, sprinkle granola or nuts on top before serving.
These additions enhance both flavor and texture while keeping preparation time under five minutes.
Enjoy this simple, yet satisfying, breakfast option any day of the week without compromising on nutrition or convenience.