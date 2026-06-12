Coconut lovers, try this easy morning meal

Cooking steps

Cooking method explained

Start by rinsing one cup of rice and one-half cup of moong dal together until the water runs clear. In a pot, add two cups of water along with the rinsed rice and dal mixture. Add one-half teaspoon of turmeric powder, and salt to taste. Cook on medium heat until the rice and dal become soft. Stir in one-fourth cup of grated coconut flakes towards the end of cooking.