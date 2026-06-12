Coconut lovers, try this easy morning meal
What's the story
Coconut flakes khichdi is a quick and easy breakfast option that combines the goodness of rice, lentils, and coconut. This simple dish is perfect for those busy mornings when you want something nutritious without spending too much time in the kitchen. With just a few ingredients and minimal preparation, coconut flakes khichdi makes for a satisfying start to your day.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for preparation
To prepare coconut flakes khichdi, you will need rice, split yellow lentils (moong dal), grated coconut flakes, turmeric powder, salt, and water. These basic ingredients are usually available in most Indian kitchens. The combination of rice and lentils provides protein and carbohydrates, while the coconut adds flavor and nutrition.
Cooking steps
Cooking method explained
Start by rinsing one cup of rice and one-half cup of moong dal together until the water runs clear. In a pot, add two cups of water along with the rinsed rice and dal mixture. Add one-half teaspoon of turmeric powder, and salt to taste. Cook on medium heat until the rice and dal become soft. Stir in one-fourth cup of grated coconut flakes towards the end of cooking.
Tips
Tips for enhancing flavor
To enhance the flavor further, you can add some cumin seeds, or mustard seeds, while cooking. A pinch of asafoetida (hing) can also give an aromatic touch to the dish. If you like it spicy, you can add green chilies or black pepper according to your taste.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits highlighted
Coconut flakes khichdi is not just easy to make but also packs a punch of nutrients. It has carbs from rice, proteins from lentils, and healthy fats from coconut. The dish also has fiber, vitamins, and minerals that are essential for your health. Eating this wholesome breakfast can keep you energized and healthy throughout the day.