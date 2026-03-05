Cottage cheese fans, this breakfast bowl is amazing

Creating a quick and nutritious breakfast can be a challenge, but a cottage cheese za'atar breakfast bowl is the perfect solution. This simple dish combines the creamy texture of cottage cheese with the aromatic flavors of za'atar, a Middle Eastern spice blend. Not only is it easy to prepare, but it also offers a balanced mix of protein and flavor to kickstart your day. Here's how you can make this delightful breakfast bowl in no time.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To prepare this breakfast bowl, you will need fresh cottage cheese, za'atar spice blend, olive oil, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. These ingredients are readily available at most grocery stores and provide a good balance of nutrients. The cottage cheese offers protein and calcium, while the vegetables add vitamins and minerals.

Preparation Assemble your bowl Start by placing a generous scoop of cottage cheese in your bowl as the base. Add sliced cherry tomatoes and cucumber for freshness and crunch. Drizzle some olive oil over the top to enhance flavor and provide healthy fats. Finally, sprinkle za'atar generously on top for its unique taste profile that includes thyme, oregano, marjoram, sesame seeds, salt, and sumac.

Texture boost Add texture with nuts or seeds For an added crunch to your breakfast bowl, consider adding nuts or seeds like almonds or sunflower seeds. These not only add texture but also provide additional nutrients like healthy fats and protein. Just a handful is enough to elevate the overall experience without overpowering the other flavors in the dish.

