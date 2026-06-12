No-bake, no fuss: Cranberry walnut muesli bars
What's the story
Cranberry walnut muesli bars make for a quick and nutritious breakfast option, ready in just five minutes. These bars combine the tangy taste of cranberries with the crunchy texture of walnuts, giving you a delicious start to the day. With no baking involved, they are super easy to prepare. Perfect for busy mornings, these muesli bars are a healthy alternative to store-bought snacks.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To make cranberry walnut muesli bars, you will need rolled oats, dried cranberries, chopped walnuts, honey or maple syrup, and a pinch of salt. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores and can be stored for long periods. The combination of oats and nuts provides fiber and protein, while cranberries add natural sweetness.
Preparation
Simple preparation steps
Start by mixing one cup of rolled oats, half a cup of dried cranberries, and half a cup of chopped walnuts in a bowl. Add two tablespoons of honey or maple syrup, and a pinch of salt to the mixture. Stir well until all ingredients are combined evenly. Press the mixture into a lined baking dish or tray to form an even layer.
Setting
Chill and set your bars
Once pressed into the dish, refrigerate the mixture for about 30 minutes until it firms up. This chilling time allows the bars to hold their shape when cut into pieces later on. After setting, remove from the refrigerator, and cut into desired-sized portions.
Storage tips
Tips for storage and customization
Store your homemade muesli bars in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week, or refrigerate them for longer freshness. For added variety, consider customizing your bars by adding other ingredients like sunflower seeds or chia seeds for extra nutrients without significantly altering prep time.