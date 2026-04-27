Love potatoes? Don't skip this one

Smashed potatoes are a quick and delicious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This simple dish combines the creamy texture of mashed potatoes with a crispy exterior, giving you a satisfying start to your day. With minimal ingredients and time required, smashed potatoes are perfect for those busy mornings when you want something hearty without spending too much time in the kitchen.

#1 Choosing the right potatoes Selecting the right kind of potato is key to getting the perfect texture for your smashed potatoes. Starchy potatoes like Russets or Yukon Golds are the best, as they become fluffy when cooked. Waxy potatoes do not give the same texture, so it is better to avoid them. Make sure your potatoes are fresh and free from blemishes for the best results.

#2 Cooking techniques for perfect texture To get that perfect texture, boil your potatoes until fork-tender. Do not overcook them, as they can become mushy. After boiling, let them cool for a minute before smashing them gently with a fork or potato masher. This way, you get a nice balance between creamy and chunky textures.

Advertisement

#3 Flavor enhancements Adding flavors can take your smashed potatoes to the next level. Simple additions like salt, pepper, garlic powder, or herbs like rosemary or thyme can make a world of difference. If you want to add some richness, a dollop of sour cream or a sprinkle of cheese can do the trick without complicating things much.

Advertisement