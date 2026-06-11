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Tapica puddings: The new morning favorite

By Simran Jeet 10:05 am Jun 11, 202610:05 am

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Tapioca puddings make for a quick, easy breakfast option, especially for busy mornings. These puddings are made from tapioca pearls, which are small balls made from cassava starch. They are easy to prepare and can be customized with a variety of flavors and ingredients. Here are five easy tapioca pudding recipes that you can whip up in no time, making your mornings both nutritious and delicious.