Quick and tasty: Tofu scramble burrito
What's the story
A five-minute tofu scramble breakfast burrito is a quick and healthy way to start your day. This easy-to-make dish combines the goodness of tofu with fresh vegetables and spices, all wrapped in a soft tortilla. Perfect for busy mornings, this burrito gives you a nutritious meal without spending too much time in the kitchen. Here's how you can prepare this delightful breakfast option.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To prepare this burrito, you will need firm tofu, bell peppers, onions, spinach, and spices like turmeric and cumin.
Do not forget to have tortillas on hand.
These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores and make for a colorful, nutritious filling for your burrito.
Cooking steps
Prepare the tofu scramble
Start by crumbling the tofu into small pieces using your hands or a fork.
Heat some oil in a pan over medium heat, and add chopped onions and bell peppers. Saute until they soften slightly before adding the crumbled tofu.
Sprinkle turmeric and cumin over the mixture to give it flavor.
Veggie boost
Add vegetables for nutrition
Once the tofu is well-mixed with the spices, add fresh spinach leaves to the pan.
The heat will wilt the spinach quickly, retaining its nutrients, while adding color to your dish.
Mixing vegetables into your breakfast not only makes it tastier but also adds fiber and vitamins to your diet.
Wrapping up
Assemble your burrito
Take a tortilla and place a generous amount of the tofu scramble mixture in its center.
Fold in the sides of the tortilla first, then roll it up from one end until fully enclosed.
This way, you have a portable breakfast that can be eaten at home or on the go.
Time-saving tips
Tips for quick preparation
To save time in the morning, prep all ingredients the night before by chopping vegetables, and storing them together in an airtight container.
You can even pre-portion out servings of crumbled tofu if you want to make multiple burritos throughout the week.