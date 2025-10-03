Quick and tasty: Tomato basil crostini

Tomato basil breakfast crostini is a quick and easy way to start your day. This Italian-inspired dish combines fresh tomatoes and fragrant basil on crispy bread, giving you a delicious combination of flavors and textures. Perfect for busy mornings or a light brunch, this recipe requires minimal ingredients and preparation time. Here's how you can make this delightful breakfast treat in no time.

#1 Selecting fresh ingredients Choosing fresh ingredients is key to making a delicious tomato basil crostini. Go for ripe tomatoes that are firm but slightly soft to the touch. They should be bright in color and free from blemishes. Fresh basil leaves should be vibrant green with no signs of wilting or browning. The bread should be crusty, like a baguette or ciabatta, to hold up well under the toppings.

#2 Preparing the bread base Start by slicing your chosen bread into half-inch thick slices. Lightly toast them in an oven or toaster until they are golden brown and crisp, but not too hard. You can also brush them lightly with olive oil before toasting for added flavor. The toasted bread acts as a sturdy base that supports the toppings without becoming soggy.

#3 Making the tomato topping Dice your fresh tomatoes into small pieces and place them in a bowl. Add salt, pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil to taste. Toss everything gently so that the flavors blend well. This mixture should be juicy but not too watery, so it doesn't make your crostini soggy when you put it on.