Love healthy snacks? Try these walnut energy balls
What's the story
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and walnut breakfast energy balls make for a quick and nutritious option. These no-bake snacks are easy to prepare and can be stored for days, making them ideal for busy mornings. Packed with the goodness of walnuts, they provide essential nutrients that keep you energized all morning. Here's how you can make these delicious energy balls at home.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To make walnut breakfast energy balls, you will need one cup of walnuts, one-half cup of rolled oats, two tablespoons of honey or maple syrup, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt.
These simple ingredients come together to form a tasty treat that is both healthy and satisfying.
You can also add other ingredients, like dried fruits or seeds, for added flavor and nutrition.
Preparation steps
Blend and mix well
Start by adding the walnuts to a food processor and pulse until finely chopped.
Add the rolled oats, honey or maple syrup, vanilla extract, and salt.
Blend until the mixture sticks together when pressed between your fingers.
If it feels too dry, add a little more honey or syrup until it reaches the right consistency.
Forming energy balls
Shape into balls
Once your mixture is well-blended, take small portions and roll them into bite-sized balls with your hands.
Make sure they are evenly shaped so they cook uniformly if you decide to bake them later, though baking is not necessary.
Place the formed balls on a plate lined with parchment paper.
Storage tips
Store properly for freshness
To keep your walnut breakfast energy balls fresh, store them in an airtight container in the fridge. They will stay good for up to a week this way.
If you want to keep them for longer, you can freeze them for up to three months.
Just make sure to separate each ball with parchment paper before freezing so they do not stick together.