Craving apple crumble? Make this easy parfait

This five-minute apple crumble parfait is a quick and delicious way to enjoy a classic dessert with a twist. Combining the flavors of cinnamon-spiced apples, crunchy granola, and creamy yogurt, this parfait is perfect for those who want a sweet treat without spending much time in the kitchen. Ideal for breakfast or a snack, this recipe offers a satisfying blend of textures and tastes.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make this parfait, you will need some diced apples, granola, yogurt, cinnamon powder, honey or maple syrup, and nuts (optional). These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores. The apples give the base flavor, while the granola adds crunch. Yogurt gives creaminess, and cinnamon gives warmth. Honey or maple syrup sweetens it naturally, and nuts give extra crunch if you want.

Apple prep Prepare the apples Start by peeling and dicing the apples into small pieces. In a bowl, mix them with a pinch of cinnamon powder to coat evenly. If you want, you can add a teaspoon of honey or maple syrup to sweeten the apples slightly. This step enhances the natural sweetness of the fruit while adding warmth from cinnamon.

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Layering Layer your parfait In serving glasses or bowls, start by adding a layer of diced cinnamon-spiced apples at the bottom. Follow this with a layer of yogurt to create creaminess. Then, add granola for crunchiness, and repeat these layers until you reach the top of your glass or bowl. Make sure each layer is visible so that it looks appealing when served.

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Finishing touches Add final touches Once layered up nicely in each glass or bowl, drizzle some honey or maple syrup over everything if desired, then sprinkle some nuts on top, if using. These final touches not only enhance flavor but also make your parfait look more appealing visually, making it perfect for serving guests too!