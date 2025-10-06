Quick and healthy: Apricot-peanut parfaits
Creating a healthy breakfast can be quick and easy, especially with apricot-peanut parfaits. This five-minute recipe combines the sweetness of apricots with the richness of peanuts, providing a balanced meal to kick-start your day. Not only is this parfait nutritious, but it is also simple to prepare. Ideal for busy mornings, it ensures you get essential nutrients without spending too much time in the kitchen.
Ingredients
To make the apricot-peanut parfait, you will need fresh or dried apricots, unsalted peanuts, Greek yogurt, honey, and granola. The apricots provide natural sweetness and vitamins, while peanuts add protein and healthy fats. Greek yogurt is an excellent source of calcium and probiotics. Honey adds a touch of sweetness without refined sugars, and granola gives a crunchy texture.
Preparation
Start by chopping the apricots into small pieces. In a glass or bowl, layer Greek yogurt as the base. Add a layer of chopped apricots followed by a sprinkle of unsalted peanuts for crunch. Drizzle honey over the layers for added sweetness. Finally, top it off with granola for extra fiber and texture.
Nutrition
Apricots are loaded with vitamins A and C, which are important for good eyesight and immune function. Peanuts provide protein that helps in muscle repair and growth. Greek yogurt is a great source of calcium that strengthens bones, and probiotics that improve gut health. Granola is rich in fiber that promotes digestion, making it a perfect addition to your morning meal.
Customization
Feel free to customize your parfait by adding other fruits like berries or bananas for more variety in flavor and nutrients. You can also swap Greek yogurt with plant-based alternatives if you're looking for dairy-free options. For those who prefer less sweetness, reduce the amount of honey or skip it altogether without compromising on nutrition benefits.