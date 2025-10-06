Quick and healthy: Apricot-peanut parfaits

Creating a healthy breakfast can be quick and easy, especially with apricot-peanut parfaits. This five-minute recipe combines the sweetness of apricots with the richness of peanuts, providing a balanced meal to kick-start your day. Not only is this parfait nutritious, but it is also simple to prepare. Ideal for busy mornings, it ensures you get essential nutrients without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for parfait To make the apricot-peanut parfait, you will need fresh or dried apricots, unsalted peanuts, Greek yogurt, honey, and granola. The apricots provide natural sweetness and vitamins, while peanuts add protein and healthy fats. Greek yogurt is an excellent source of calcium and probiotics. Honey adds a touch of sweetness without refined sugars, and granola gives a crunchy texture.

Preparation Steps to prepare parfait Start by chopping the apricots into small pieces. In a glass or bowl, layer Greek yogurt as the base. Add a layer of chopped apricots followed by a sprinkle of unsalted peanuts for crunch. Drizzle honey over the layers for added sweetness. Finally, top it off with granola for extra fiber and texture.

Nutrition Nutritional benefits of ingredients Apricots are loaded with vitamins A and C, which are important for good eyesight and immune function. Peanuts provide protein that helps in muscle repair and growth. Greek yogurt is a great source of calcium that strengthens bones, and probiotics that improve gut health. Granola is rich in fiber that promotes digestion, making it a perfect addition to your morning meal.