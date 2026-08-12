5-minute prep: Apricot and walnut parfait
What's the story
Creating a quick, nutritious breakfast can be a game-changer for busy mornings. The apricot walnut yogurt parfait is a simple, yet satisfying option that combines the sweetness of apricots with the crunch of walnuts. This parfait not only offers a balanced mix of flavors, but also provides essential nutrients to kickstart your day. With minimal preparation time, it is ideal for those looking to enjoy a wholesome meal without spending too much time in the kitchen.
Ingredients
Ingredients for the parfait
To prepare this delightful parfait, you will need fresh or dried apricots, walnuts, and plain yogurt.
The apricots add natural sweetness, while walnuts provide healthy fats and protein.
Plain yogurt serves as the creamy base that ties all ingredients together.
You may also add honey or maple syrup if you prefer extra sweetness.
Layering
Layering technique
Start by placing a layer of yogurt at the bottom of your serving glass or bowl.
Next, add a layer of chopped apricots, followed by a sprinkle of walnuts.
Repeat these layers until all ingredients are used up, ending with walnuts on top for added crunch.
This way, each spoonful gives you a taste of everything.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits
This parfait is loaded with important nutrients, perfect for a healthy start to the day.
Apricots are rich in vitamins A and C, which are important for skin and immune health.
Walnuts are high in omega-3 fatty acids, promoting heart health.
Yogurt provides calcium and probiotics for digestive health.
Customization
Tips for customization
Feel free to customize your parfait by adding other fruits, like berries or bananas, for variety.
You can also use flavored yogurt if you want to change the taste profile slightly without compromising on nutrition.
Adjust portion sizes according to your appetite or dietary needs while keeping the basic structure intact.