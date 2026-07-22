Love breakfast wraps? Try this avocado pita recipe
What's the story
A quick breakfast can be a game-changer on busy mornings, and avocado pita is just that. This simple dish combines the creamy texture of avocado with the convenience of pita bread. In just five minutes, you can prepare a nutritious meal that fuels your day without much effort. Perfect for those who want to eat healthy but are short on time, this recipe is easy and satisfying.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To prepare avocado pita, you'll need ripe avocados, whole wheat pita bread, salt, pepper, and lemon juice.
These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores.
The avocados serve as the star ingredient, providing healthy fats and a creamy texture.
Whole wheat pita adds fiber and carbohydrates for energy.
Lemon juice adds flavor and prevents the avocado from browning.
Preparation
Prepare the avocado spread
Start by cutting the avocado in half and removing the pit.
Scoop out the flesh into a bowl and mash it with a fork until smooth.
Add salt, pepper, and lemon juice to taste.
Mixing these ingredients creates a flavorful spread that's both nutritious and delicious.
Adjust seasoning according to your preference for added zest or simplicity.
Assembly
Assemble your pita
Cut the whole wheat pita bread in half to create pockets.
Stuff each half with the prepared avocado spread generously.
For an extra crunch or flavor boost, you can add sliced cucumbers or tomatoes inside each pocket before closing them up again gently with your hands.
Serving tips
Serve immediately for best taste
Enjoy your avocado pita right away for optimum taste and texture.
If you're making it ahead of time, keep it wrapped tightly in plastic wrap, or store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator until you're ready to eat it later on during the same day.
This keeps it fresh and maintains its quality, so you can enjoy every bite.