5-minute prep: Banana and date roll-ups

Banana and date roll-ups make for a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This simple recipe combines the natural sweetness of bananas and dates, providing an energy-boosting start to your day. With minimal ingredients and effort, these roll-ups are ideal for busy mornings when time is short but nutrition is a priority. Here's how you can make this easy breakfast treat.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make banana and date roll-ups, you'll need ripe bananas, pitted dates, whole wheat tortillas or wraps, and a little honey or maple syrup (optional). The key is to use ripe bananas as they are sweeter and easier to mash. Pitted dates add extra sweetness and fiber. Whole wheat tortillas provide a healthy base that complements the flavors of the fruits.

Filling prep Prepare the filling Start by mashing one or two ripe bananas in a bowl until smooth. Chop a few pitted dates into small pieces and mix them with the mashed banana. If you like it sweeter, add a drizzle of honey or maple syrup at this stage. The mixture should be well combined but not too runny so that it spreads easily on the tortilla.

Assembly Assemble the roll-up Spread the banana-date mixture evenly over a whole wheat tortilla, leaving some space at the edges to avoid spills when rolling up. Tightly roll up the tortilla from one end to another, ensuring that the filling stays inside as you go along. You can slice it into smaller pieces if desired for easier handling.

