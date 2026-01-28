LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / 5-minute prep: Banana and date roll-ups
5-minute prep: Banana and date roll-ups
Try this quick fix

5-minute prep: Banana and date roll-ups

By Simran Jeet
Jan 28, 2026
04:04 pm
What's the story

Banana and date roll-ups make for a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This simple recipe combines the natural sweetness of bananas and dates, providing an energy-boosting start to your day. With minimal ingredients and effort, these roll-ups are ideal for busy mornings when time is short but nutrition is a priority. Here's how you can make this easy breakfast treat.

Ingredients

Gather your ingredients

To make banana and date roll-ups, you'll need ripe bananas, pitted dates, whole wheat tortillas or wraps, and a little honey or maple syrup (optional). The key is to use ripe bananas as they are sweeter and easier to mash. Pitted dates add extra sweetness and fiber. Whole wheat tortillas provide a healthy base that complements the flavors of the fruits.

Filling prep

Prepare the filling

Start by mashing one or two ripe bananas in a bowl until smooth. Chop a few pitted dates into small pieces and mix them with the mashed banana. If you like it sweeter, add a drizzle of honey or maple syrup at this stage. The mixture should be well combined but not too runny so that it spreads easily on the tortilla.

Advertisement

Assembly

Assemble the roll-up

Spread the banana-date mixture evenly over a whole wheat tortilla, leaving some space at the edges to avoid spills when rolling up. Tightly roll up the tortilla from one end to another, ensuring that the filling stays inside as you go along. You can slice it into smaller pieces if desired for easier handling.

Advertisement

Serving tips

Serve immediately or store

Enjoy your banana and date roll-up right away for maximum freshness and flavor. If you're preparing it ahead of time, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap or place it in an airtight container. This will keep it fresh until you're ready to eat it later in the day or week.

Advertisement