Quick breakfast fix: Hummus cucumber baguette
What's the story
A quick breakfast can set the tone for a productive day, and a five-minute hummus cucumber baguette is just the thing. This simple, yet nutritious, meal option combines the creamy texture of hummus with the crispness of cucumber, all wrapped in a fresh baguette. It's perfect for those busy mornings when time is short, but you still want to enjoy a healthy start.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed
To prepare this quick breakfast, you will need a fresh baguette, some hummus, and a cucumber. The baguette should be crusty on the outside and soft on the inside. Choose plain or flavored hummus according to your taste. For the cucumber, pick one that is firm and unwaxed so that it stays crunchy after slicing.
Preparation
Preparation steps
Start by slicing the baguette lengthwise without cutting all the way through. Spread an even layer of hummus on both sides of the baguette. Wash the cucumber thoroughly before slicing it thinly. Layer the cucumber slices inside the baguette over the hummus, ensuring an even distribution for every bite.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits
This breakfast option is packed with nutrients from its simple ingredients. Hummus is rich in protein and fiber, which help keep you full longer. Cucumbers add hydration with their high water content, while providing vitamins C and K. Whole grain baguettes offer complex carbohydrates for sustained energy release throughout your morning activities.
Tips
Tips for variations
To add variety to your breakfast baguette, consider adding other vegetables, like tomatoes or bell peppers, for extra flavor and nutrition. You could also sprinkle some seeds, like sesame or sunflower, on top of the hummus before adding cucumber slices for added texture and nutrients without significantly increasing preparation time.