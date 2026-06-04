Quick breakfast fix: Hummus cucumber baguette

A quick breakfast can set the tone for a productive day, and a five-minute hummus cucumber baguette is just the thing. This simple, yet nutritious, meal option combines the creamy texture of hummus with the crispness of cucumber, all wrapped in a fresh baguette. It's perfect for those busy mornings when time is short, but you still want to enjoy a healthy start.

Ingredients Ingredients needed To prepare this quick breakfast, you will need a fresh baguette, some hummus, and a cucumber. The baguette should be crusty on the outside and soft on the inside. Choose plain or flavored hummus according to your taste. For the cucumber, pick one that is firm and unwaxed so that it stays crunchy after slicing.

Preparation Preparation steps Start by slicing the baguette lengthwise without cutting all the way through. Spread an even layer of hummus on both sides of the baguette. Wash the cucumber thoroughly before slicing it thinly. Layer the cucumber slices inside the baguette over the hummus, ensuring an even distribution for every bite.

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Nutrition Nutritional benefits This breakfast option is packed with nutrients from its simple ingredients. Hummus is rich in protein and fiber, which help keep you full longer. Cucumbers add hydration with their high water content, while providing vitamins C and K. Whole grain baguettes offer complex carbohydrates for sustained energy release throughout your morning activities.

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