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5-minute recipe: Bagel with guacamole and radish

By Simran Jeet 10:19 am Jul 01, 202610:19 am

What's the story

A quick breakfast can set the tone for your entire day, and the five-minute bagel with guacamole and radish slices is just the thing. This easy-to-make meal combines the creamy texture of guacamole with the crispness of radish, all on a toasted bagel. Not only is it quick, but it also gives you a balanced start to your day.