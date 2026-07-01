LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / 5-minute recipe: Bagel with guacamole and radish
5-minute recipe: Bagel with guacamole and radish
Whip up this recipe in no time

5-minute recipe: Bagel with guacamole and radish

By Simran Jeet
Jul 01, 2026
10:19 am
What's the story

A quick breakfast can set the tone for your entire day, and the five-minute bagel with guacamole and radish slices is just the thing. This easy-to-make meal combines the creamy texture of guacamole with the crispness of radish, all on a toasted bagel. Not only is it quick, but it also gives you a balanced start to your day.

Tip 1

Choosing the right bagel

Choosing the right bagel is important for this breakfast. Go for whole grain or multigrain bagels for extra fiber and nutrients. These options not only add to the flavor but also keep you fuller for longer. Make sure to slice your bagel evenly so that it toasts perfectly.

Tip 2

Preparing fresh guacamole

Making fresh guacamole is easy and so much better than store-bought ones. Mash ripe avocados and mix them with lime juice, salt, diced tomatoes, and chopped cilantro. This combination gives you a creamy spread loaded with healthy fats and vitamins. You can adjust the seasoning according to your taste.

Advertisement

Tip 3

Adding radish slices

Radishes add a crunchy texture and peppery flavor that complements the smooth guacamole. Slice fresh radishes thinly, and layer them on top of the spread on your toasted bagel. They add vitamins C and B6, potassium, and magnesium to your meal.

Advertisement

Tip 4

Assembling your breakfast quickly

To assemble your breakfast quickly, toast your chosen bagel while preparing guacamole in another bowl. Once toasted, spread an even layer of guacamole over each half, before adding radish slices generously on top. This way, you save time without compromising on taste or nutrition.

Tip 5

Enjoying variations

Experimenting with variations can keep this breakfast interesting over time. Try adding sliced cucumbers or tomatoes, along with radishes, for more variety in textures. Or sprinkle some sesame seeds on top for added crunchiness. These small changes can make a big difference in taste without taking much time.

Advertisement