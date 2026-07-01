5-minute recipe: Bagel with guacamole and radish
What's the story
A quick breakfast can set the tone for your entire day, and the five-minute bagel with guacamole and radish slices is just the thing. This easy-to-make meal combines the creamy texture of guacamole with the crispness of radish, all on a toasted bagel. Not only is it quick, but it also gives you a balanced start to your day.
Tip 1
Choosing the right bagel
Choosing the right bagel is important for this breakfast. Go for whole grain or multigrain bagels for extra fiber and nutrients. These options not only add to the flavor but also keep you fuller for longer. Make sure to slice your bagel evenly so that it toasts perfectly.
Tip 2
Preparing fresh guacamole
Making fresh guacamole is easy and so much better than store-bought ones. Mash ripe avocados and mix them with lime juice, salt, diced tomatoes, and chopped cilantro. This combination gives you a creamy spread loaded with healthy fats and vitamins. You can adjust the seasoning according to your taste.
Tip 3
Adding radish slices
Radishes add a crunchy texture and peppery flavor that complements the smooth guacamole. Slice fresh radishes thinly, and layer them on top of the spread on your toasted bagel. They add vitamins C and B6, potassium, and magnesium to your meal.
Tip 4
Assembling your breakfast quickly
To assemble your breakfast quickly, toast your chosen bagel while preparing guacamole in another bowl. Once toasted, spread an even layer of guacamole over each half, before adding radish slices generously on top. This way, you save time without compromising on taste or nutrition.
Tip 5
Enjoying variations
Experimenting with variations can keep this breakfast interesting over time. Try adding sliced cucumbers or tomatoes, along with radishes, for more variety in textures. Or sprinkle some sesame seeds on top for added crunchiness. These small changes can make a big difference in taste without taking much time.