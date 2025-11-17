Quick breakfasts: Spinach and cottage cheese wrap

A spinach and cottage cheese wrap is an ideal breakfast option for those looking for a quick yet nutritious start. This simple recipe takes five minutes to prepare, making it perfect for busy mornings. Spinach provides essential vitamins and minerals, while cottage cheese adds protein and calcium. Together, they make a balanced meal that can keep you energized all morning long.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make this wrap, you will need fresh spinach leaves, whole wheat tortilla or wrap bread, cottage cheese, salt, pepper, and optional toppings like sliced tomatoes or cucumbers. These ingredients are easily available in most grocery stores and can be stored for long periods. Having everything ready before you start will make the preparation process smoother.

Filling prep Prepare the spinach filling Start by washing the spinach leaves thoroughly to remove any dirt or residue. Pat them dry with a clean towel before chopping them into smaller pieces. In a bowl, mix the chopped spinach with cottage cheese until well combined. Season with salt and pepper according to your taste preferences. This mixture forms the base of your wrap filling.

Wrapping up Assemble your wrap Lay out your tortilla or wrap bread on a flat surface. Spread the spinach and cottage cheese mixture evenly across the center of the tortilla. If desired, add sliced tomatoes or cucumbers on top of the filling for added flavor and texture. Carefully roll up the tortilla from one side to another, enclosing the filling securely inside.