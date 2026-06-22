Healthy and comforting: Spiced poha recipe
What's the story
Spiced poha is a quick breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This simple dish, made from flattened rice, is popular in many Indian households for its ease of preparation and delicious taste. With minimal ingredients and effort, spiced poha makes for a nutritious start to the day. Here's how you can prepare this delightful breakfast treat in no time.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for spiced poha
To make spiced poha, you will need flattened rice (poha), mustard seeds, turmeric powder, green chilies, peanuts, curry leaves, salt, and lemon juice. These ingredients come together to create a flavorful dish that is both satisfying and nutritious. You can also add vegetables like peas or carrots to enhance the nutritional value further.
Preparation
Quick preparation steps
Start by rinsing the poha under cold water until it softens. Heat oil in a pan, and add mustard seeds until they crackle. Add turmeric powder, green chilies, peanuts, and curry leaves. Stir in the softened poha with salt to taste. Cook for a few minutes on low heat while mixing gently. Finally, add lemon juice before serving.
Tips
Tips for enhancing flavor
To elevate the flavor of your spiced poha, consider adding some freshly chopped coriander leaves, or a sprinkle of sev on top before serving. These additions give extra crunch and freshness to the dish. You can also adjust the spice level by adding more green chilies, or even some red chili powder if you prefer it spicier.
Benefits
Nutritional benefits of poha
Poha is light on the stomach and easy to digest, making it an ideal breakfast option for those who want to eat something healthy without feeling heavy. It is low in calories but high in carbohydrates, which give you energy throughout the morning. The inclusion of peanuts also adds protein and healthy fats into your diet.