Quick fix: 5-minute red lentil pancakes 
Quick fix: 5-minute red lentil pancakes 

By Simran Jeet
Jan 30, 2026
04:28 pm
What's the story

Red lentil pancakes are a quick and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. Packed with protein and fiber, these pancakes make for a healthy start to the day. The simplicity of the recipe makes it accessible for anyone looking for a fast meal without compromising on nutrition. Here's how you can whip up this delightful dish in no time.

Essentials

Ingredients needed for pancakes

To make red lentil pancakes, you need red lentils, water, salt, and spices such as cumin or turmeric for flavor. Soak the red lentils for about an hour before blending them into a smooth batter with water. Add salt and spices according to taste. These basic ingredients are easy to find and inexpensive, making them an ideal choice for budget-friendly meals.

Fast track

Quick preparation steps

Start by soaking red lentils for an hour. Drain and blend them with water until smooth. Add salt and spices of your choice. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan, spreading it evenly like a crepe. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip to cook the other side briefly.

Pairing ideas

Serving suggestions

Red lentil pancakes can be served with various accompaniments to enhance their flavor. Consider pairing them with yogurt or chutney for added taste. Fresh vegetables like tomatoes or cucumbers can also be added as toppings or sides to make it a complete meal. These pairings not only complement the pancakes but also add to their nutritional value.

Health perks

Nutritional benefits of red lentils

Red lentils are high in protein and fiber, making them perfect for a filling breakfast that keeps you energized for hours. They are also rich in iron, which helps with oxygen transport in the body, and folate, which is essential for cell function and tissue growth. Including red lentils in your diet can improve your overall health by providing essential nutrients.

