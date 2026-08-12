This puffed rice recipe takes just 5 minutes
What's the story
Masala puffed rice is a quick and easy breakfast option that can be prepared in a matter of minutes. This dish is a staple in many Indian households, owing to its simplicity and taste. It requires minimal ingredients and can be customized according to your taste. Perfect for those busy mornings when you do not have much time, masala puffed rice offers a delicious start to the day without any hassle.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To prepare masala puffed rice, you will need puffed rice, turmeric powder, mustard seeds, peanuts, green chilies, curry leaves, salt, and oil.
These ingredients are usually available in most kitchens.
The peanuts add crunch, while the spices give it flavor. Adjust the quantity of spices according to your taste preference.
Preparation
Quick preparation steps
Start by heating oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, and let them splutter.
Add peanuts, and saute until they turn golden brown. Add green chilies and curry leaves for flavoring.
Add turmeric powder and salt before adding puffed rice. Mix well so that all the rice is coated with spices evenly.
Customization
Customize your dish
One of the best things about masala puffed rice is that it can be customized to suit individual tastes.
You can add vegetables like peas or carrots for extra nutrition, or use different nuts like cashews for variety.
Adding fresh coriander leaves can also enhance its aroma.
Tips
Tips for perfect texture
To ensure your masala puffed rice has the perfect texture, make sure you use fresh puffed rice. Stale puffed rice can ruin the dish by making it soggy instead of crunchy.
Also, when mixing the puffed rice with spices, do it gently so that the puffed rice doesn't break and retains its light and airy texture.
This way, every bite remains crispy and enjoyable.