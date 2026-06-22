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Walnut-banana wraps: The new morning favorite
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Walnut-banana wraps: The new morning favorite

By Simran Jeet
Jun 22, 2026
10:34 am
What's the story

Breakfast can be a hectic affair, but it does not have to be. Walnut-banana wraps are a quick and healthy option to kickstart your day. They take just five minutes to prepare and combine the goodness of walnuts and bananas, giving you a balanced meal that fuels you for the morning. Here is how you can make these delicious wraps part of your daily routine.

Tip 1

Gather your ingredients

To make walnut-banana wraps, you need whole wheat tortillas, ripe bananas, walnuts, honey (or maple syrup), and cinnamon. Whole wheat tortillas provide fiber, bananas offer potassium and natural sweetness, walnuts add healthy fats and protein, honey or maple syrup gives extra sweetness (optional), and cinnamon adds flavor without calories.

Tip 2

Prepare the filling

Start by peeling two ripe bananas and mashing them in a bowl until smooth. Add a handful of chopped walnuts to the mixture for crunch and nutrition. Drizzle with honey or maple syrup if you want extra sweetness. Sprinkle some cinnamon over the mixture for flavor enhancement.

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Tip 3

Assemble the wrap

Spread the banana-walnut mixture evenly over one whole wheat tortilla. Roll it up tightly, making sure all ingredients are enclosed within the wrap. You can cut it in half diagonally for easier handling, if desired.

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Tip 4

Serve immediately or pack for later

Enjoy your walnut-banana wrap immediately as a quick breakfast option at home, or pack it in an airtight container for on-the-go convenience. This makes it ideal for busy mornings when you're short on time but still want a nutritious start to your day.

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