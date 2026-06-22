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Walnut-banana wraps: The new morning favorite

By Simran Jeet 10:34 am Jun 22, 202610:34 am

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Breakfast can be a hectic affair, but it does not have to be. Walnut-banana wraps are a quick and healthy option to kickstart your day. They take just five minutes to prepare and combine the goodness of walnuts and bananas, giving you a balanced meal that fuels you for the morning. Here is how you can make these delicious wraps part of your daily routine.