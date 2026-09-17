These quick bun hairstyles are perfect for rainy days
What's the story
We all know how unpredictable weather can be, especially with sudden rain showers. On such days, a quick and easy hairstyle can save you from the hassle of wet hair. Buns are a great option, as they keep your hair neatly tucked away and are super easy to do. Here are five quick bun hairstyles that are perfect for surprise rainy days.
Tip 1
Classic top knot
The classic top knot is a go-to hairstyle for many, thanks to its simplicity and elegance.
Just gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it around itself, and secure it with a hair tie or bobby pins.
This style keeps your hair off your neck, and it dries quickly if you do get caught in the rain.
Tip 2
Messy bun with scrunchie
A messy bun with a scrunchie is both casual and chic.
Pull your hair into a loose ponytail at the crown of your head, twist it around itself loosely, and secure it with a scrunchie.
This style gives you volume while being super easy to do in a hurry.
Tip 3
Low bun with hairpin accents
For a more polished look, try a low bun accentuated with hairpins.
Gather your hair at the nape of your neck, twist it into a low bun, and secure it with bobby pins or decorative hairpins.
This style is perfect for professional settings or formal occasions, while still being practical for unexpected weather changes.
Tip 4
Braided bun combination
Combine braids with buns for added texture and security against rain-induced frizz.
Braid sections of your hair before twisting them into buns at either side or back of your head.
This way, you get both style and functionality, keeping your look intact even if you do get wet.
Tip 5
Half-up twisted bun
The half-up twisted bun gives you the best of both worlds by keeping some hair down while securing the rest neatly away from your face.
Take two sections from either side of your head, twist them towards each other, and pin them into place above the nape, as the small twists meet in one central point, like a mini-bun.