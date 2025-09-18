Quick hair bun looks you must try

Digital nomads need hairstyles that are quick and efficient. Be it for those on the move, working from a cafe or in a virtual meeting, buns offer style and convenience. These bun styles are perfect for maintaining a polished look while balancing work and travel, without consuming much time.

Style 1 Classic low bun We all know how classy a low bun looks. The classic low bun is another easy go-to style that looks good on all occasions. Just gather your hair at the nape of your neck, twist it into a coil and secure with a hair tie or pins. Not only is this style quick, but it also keeps your hair out of the way while you work on travel plans.

Style 2 Messy top knot For those who prefer a more relaxed look, the messy top knot is just perfect. Gather all your hair at the crown of your head and twist it into a loose bun. Secure with pins or an elastic band, letting some strands fall naturally for an effortless appearance. This style is perfect when you're short on time but still want to maintain a chic look.

Style 3 Braided bun twist Adding some braids to your bun can make it look so much more appealing without putting in too much effort. Simply braid parts of your hair before twisting them into a bun on the top or back of your head. Pin everything in place so that it stays put all day. This one's fun, interesting and practical for your busy lives.