Bad hair day? These accessories can save your look
What's the story
Monsoon mornings can be a hassle, especially when it comes to managing hair. The humidity and dampness make it hard to style hair, making you look for quick and efficient solutions. Celebrities always have the perfect hair, no matter the weather, and that is because of their choice of accessories. Here are some celebrity-inspired quick-dry hair accessories that can help you sail through monsoon mornings with style and ease.
Tip 1
Chic headbands for instant style
Headbands are a celebrity favorite for a reason: they are versatile and functional. They keep hair off your face while adding an element of style to your look.
Opt for moisture-wicking materials like cotton or microfiber to absorb excess moisture from your hair.
Not only do these fabrics help keep your hair dry, but they also give you a chic look that goes with any outfit.
Tip 2
Trendy turbans for moisture control
Turbans are making a comeback, thanks to celebs who swear by them for keeping their hair dry during monsoon.
Made from absorbent fabrics like terry cloth or bamboo, turbans soak up the extra moisture from wet hair.
They also keep your head warm on chilly monsoon mornings, while giving you a fashionable look.
Tip 3
Stylish hair wraps for quick drying
Hair wraps are another celebrity-inspired accessory that helps in quick drying of wet hair.
These wraps are usually made from lightweight, absorbent materials that soak up water quickly, leaving your hair damp instead of wet.
Just wrap it around your head after a shower, and let it do its magic while you get ready.
Tip 4
Functional clips and pins for volume boost
While clips and pins may not be directly related to drying, they are essential in controlling frizz and adding volume to damp hair.
Celebrities often use these tools to create volume at the roots while their hair dries naturally or with minimal heat styling tools, like blow dryers set on low speed and high heat settings.