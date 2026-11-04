Feeling sluggish at work? Try these desk-friendly exercises
What's the story
Staying productive at work can be a challenge, especially when you feel tired or unfocused. Quick exercises can help you regain energy and concentration in no time. These simple movements can be done in a matter of minutes, making them perfect for the office environment. By adding these exercises to your routine, you can improve your productivity and well-being without taking too much time away from work.
Tip 1
Stretch your arms and shoulders
Stretching your arms and shoulders can help relieve tension built up from sitting at a desk for long hours.
Stand up, extend one arm overhead, and lean gently to the opposite side.
Hold the stretch for 15 seconds on each side.
This exercise improves circulation and reduces muscle stiffness, making you feel more alert and focused.
Tip 2
Desk push-ups for strength
Desk push-ups are a great way to build upper body strength without leaving your workspace.
Stand a few feet away from your desk, with your hands placed on its edge at shoulder height.
Lower your body towards the desk by bending your elbows, and then push back up to the starting position.
Aim for 10 repetitions to boost your energy levels.
Tip 3
Calf raises for circulation
Calf raises are an easy exercise to improve blood circulation in your legs during long hours of sitting.
Stand up straight with feet hip-width apart, and slowly rise onto your toes, holding the position for a few seconds before lowering back down.
Repeat this movement 10 times to reduce fatigue and enhance circulation.
Tip 4
Neck rolls for relaxation
Neck rolls are perfect for relieving tension in the neck area caused by poor posture or stress.
Sit comfortably at your desk with shoulders relaxed, and gently roll your head in a circular motion clockwise five times, then switch directions for another five rolls counterclockwise.
This exercise helps relax muscles around the neck while improving flexibility.
Tip 5
Deep breathing exercises
Deep breathing exercises are a simple way to reduce stress and increase focus throughout the day.
Sit comfortably with feet flat on the floor, inhale deeply through the nose while counting slowly up to four seconds, hold your breath briefly before exhaling slowly through the mouth over the course of eight seconds.
Repeat this process five times, concentrating on slow, controlled breaths to calm the mind and body.