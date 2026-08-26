5-minute recipe: Cumin cashew clusters
What's the story
Cumin cashew clusters are a quick and easy snack that can be prepared in just five minutes. The recipe combines the earthy flavor of cumin with the nutty taste of cashews, creating a delicious and satisfying treat. Perfect for those who want a quick snack without spending much time in the kitchen, these clusters are both tasty and nutritious. Here's how you can make them.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To make cumin cashew clusters, you need some basic ingredients: raw cashews, ground cumin, salt, honey or maple syrup, and water.
These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens. The combination of sweet and savory flavors makes these clusters unique.
Make sure you have all the ingredients ready before you start to make the process smooth.
Preparation
Prepare the cashews
Start by lightly roasting the raw cashews in a pan on medium heat for about two minutes until they turn slightly golden.
This enhances their flavor and gives them a crunchy texture. Make sure you stir them continuously to avoid burning.
Once done, take them off the heat, and let them cool for a minute.
Spice mixture
Mix spices with sweetness
In a small bowl, mix one teaspoon of ground cumin with a pinch of salt.
Add one tablespoon of honey or maple syrup to the mixture to give it sweetness.
Add just enough water to make a sticky paste.
This paste will coat the roasted cashews evenly when mixed together.
Mixing process
Combine everything together
Add the roasted cashews into the spice mixture bowl. Stir well until each cashew is evenly coated with the sticky spice paste.
The coating should be thick enough to hold its shape, but not too runny that it drips off easily when formed into clusters later on.
Final steps
Form clusters on plate
Using your hands or a spoon, form small clusters by grouping together coated cashews on a plate lined with parchment paper.
This prevents sticking as they cool down after shaping.
Leave them aside for about three minutes before serving. This allows time for the coating to set properly without losing its shape during consumption later on.