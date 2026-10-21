5-minute recipe: Carrot and cinnamon muffins
What's the story
These five-minute carrot and cinnamon muffins are a perfect breakfast option for those who are always on the go. Easy to prepare, these muffins combine the goodness of carrots with the warmth of cinnamon, making them a healthy and tasty choice. With just a few ingredients and minimal prep time, you can whip up a batch of these muffins in no time. Ideal for busy mornings or an afternoon snack, they provide both nutrition and convenience.
#1
Gather your ingredients
To make these muffins, you'll need grated carrots, flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, milk, and oil.
These are all easily available ingredients that you may already have in your pantry.
The grated carrots add moisture and sweetness, while cinnamon gives flavor. The flour and sugar form the base of the muffin mix.
Having everything ready before you start will make the process smooth.
#2
Simple preparation steps
Start by preheating your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit).
In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and cinnamon.
In another bowl, mix the grated carrots with milk and oil until well combined.
Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ones until just mixed; do not overmix, as this may make your muffins dense.
#3
Baking time matters
Once your batter is ready, spoon it into muffin cups lined with paper liners, or greased lightly with oil or butter.
Bake in your preheated oven for about five minutes, or until golden brown on top.
Keep an eye on them, as baking times may vary slightly depending on your oven's settings.
Tip 1
Enjoying your muffins fresh
After baking, let the muffins cool for a minute before transferring them onto a wire rack to cool completely, if you want.
These muffins are best enjoyed fresh but can also be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three days.
For longer storage options, like freezing for up to two weeks, wrap each muffin individually in plastic wrap before placing them into freezer bags.