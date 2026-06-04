This veggie salad will keep you full for hours 

A nutritious and quick breakfast option can be a game-changer for those busy mornings. Broken wheat salad, loaded with seasonal vegetables, is an easy-to-make dish that gives you the energy to start your day. This dish is not just healthy, but also easy to prepare in five minutes. It makes sure you get the right amount of fiber and essential nutrients to keep you going all morning.

#1 Ingredients for a wholesome start To prepare this salad, you will need broken wheat, fresh vegetables like cucumber, tomatoes, and bell peppers, lemon juice for flavor, and a pinch of salt and pepper. These ingredients are easily available and make sure you get a healthy start to your day. The broken wheat serves as a great source of fiber, while the vegetables give you vitamins and minerals.

#2 Quick preparation steps Start by rinsing the broken wheat under running water until clean. In a bowl, combine the rinsed wheat with chopped cucumbers, diced tomatoes, and sliced bell peppers. Add lemon juice for tanginess, and season with salt and pepper according to taste. Toss everything together until well mixed.

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#3 Nutritional benefits explained Broken wheat is a whole grain that is high in fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps you full. The vegetables add to the nutritional value by providing vitamins A and C, along with antioxidants that help boost immunity. This salad is low in calories, but high in essential nutrients, making it an ideal choice for weight management.

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