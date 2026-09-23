Quick fix: Sweet corn and cheese toast
What's the story
Sweet corn and cheese toast is a quick, easy, and delicious breakfast option. It takes just five minutes to prepare, making it perfect for busy mornings. The combination of sweet corn and cheese provides a satisfying taste, while the toast gives a crunchy texture. This simple recipe requires minimal ingredients and effort, making it ideal for anyone looking for a quick meal without compromising on flavor.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To prepare this quick breakfast, you will need bread slices, canned sweet corn, grated cheese (preferably cheddar or mozzarella), butter or margarine, and a pinch of salt and pepper.
These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and supermarkets.
Having everything ready beforehand will make the preparation process smoother.
Step 1
Prepare the toast base
Start by spreading butter or margarine on one side of each bread slice. This will help them get a golden-brown color when toasted.
Place the slices buttered-side down on a hot pan or griddle. Cook them until they are crisp but not burnt.
This step is crucial, as it lays the foundation for your sweet corn and cheese topping.
Step 2
Add sweet corn topping
Once your bread is crisp, take some canned sweet corn and spread it evenly over each slice.
You can use as much corn as you like, but make sure it is evenly distributed so that every bite has some in it.
You can also add a pinch of salt, and pepper to taste.
Step 3
Sprinkle cheese generously
Next, generously sprinkle grated cheese over the sweet corn-topped bread slices.
Make sure that the cheese covers the corn completely, so it melts into a gooey layer when cooked.
If you like, you can add some herbs like oregano or basil for extra flavor.
Final step
Toast until golden brown
Lower the heat slightly, and cover the pan with a lid to help melt the cheese thoroughly without burning the bread base.
Keep an eye on it as it cooks; this should take about two minutes depending on how hot your pan is.
Once done, serve immediately while hot for best taste experience!